Occupiers launched massive attack on Rivne region: they fired "shahed" and missiles, one person was wounded (updated)

At around 3am, powerful explosions were heard in Rivne. The city was attacked by two "Kinzhal" missiles and more than 20 enemy drones.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, on the night of 9 June, the Rivne region was attacked by "Shaheds" and missiles, and the air defence repelled the attack.

According to locals, Rivne and the region have not seen such a powerful attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

At 00:09, the mayor of Rivne reported that Russian UAVs were moving towards the community and urged people to take cover. At 00:26, the UAVs reached the city of Dubno.

And around 3 am, there was a warning about the launch of "Kinzhals" from Mig-31K towards Rivne. A few minutes after these reports, local residents heard explosions.

In the morning, repeated explosions occurred in Rivne during a rocket attack on Ukrainian territory.

Later, the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, reported on the first consequences of the Russian attack.

"It was a very difficult night for Rivne region. Our region suffered a powerful enemy air strike.

According to preliminary information, one civilian was wounded," the statement said.

