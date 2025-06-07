Occupiers attack Kharkiv again: railroad worker is killed, 16 wounded (updated). PHOTOS

On Saturday afternoon, June 7, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv again. One person was killed, and there are injured.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

It is reported that the occupiers attacked the city with guided aerial bombs.

"One person died as a result of a strike on the central part of the city. There are several wounded," Terekhov said at 17:58.

"Preliminarily, Russian aviation struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. As a result of enemy strikes, 5 people were wounded. The medics are providing all the necessary assistance to the victims," said Syniehubov at 18:02.

At 18:17, Syniehubov spoke in more detail about the consequences of the enemy attacks:

"Shevchenkivskyi district: the building of a children's railway was damaged as a result of shelling.

Kyiv district: a private residential building was damaged as a result of the shelling. Emergency services and medics are working at the scene.

Later, Terekhov said that one person was killed and 10 others were wounded as a result of the Russian strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Earlier it was reported that last night, on June 7, Kharkiv experienced the most powerful attack in the entire period of the full-scale war. At least 40 explosions occurred in the city in an hour and a half.

Update

At 19:05, Syniehubov reported that a 30-year-old woman was killed in Kharkiv as a result of enemy strikes by the KAB. The number of victims who sustained injuries of varying severity has reached 16.

According to the official, 8 victims, including a 14-year-old boy, were taken to hospitals in Kharkiv.

"There are three seriously injured among the victims," Syniehubov wrote.

In turn, the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, said on Facebook that four of the ten wounded and the person who died were employees of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Another insidious attack on Kharkiv took the life of our employee, 4 railroad workers were wounded. Our people are with them in the hospital to provide maximum support and assistance. The strike occurred near the production facilities and depot of Mala Pivdenna, our children's railway in Kharkiv. For safety reasons, we do not open it - we canceled the opening, so no students or visitors were present and they are safe! It's scary to imagine what would have happened otherwise," he wrote.

According to him, the deceased was the head of the children's railroad, appointed to this position just two weeks ago.