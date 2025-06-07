Enemy shelled Donetsk region: 3 people killed, several wounded. PHOTO

3 people were killed and 1 wounded as a result of today's shelling in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russians killed two people and damaged two houses in Yablunivka of the Illinivska community. Another person was killed in Kostiantynivka.

A resident of Pokrovsk was injured when an outbuilding was damaged by an FPV drone.

Read more: Emergency rescue operations continue in Kharkiv: 6 employees may be under rubble of enterprise

"In addition, we managed to establish information about a resident of Rubtsi of the Lyman community who died the day before," Filashkin said.





