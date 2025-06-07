ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9686 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
294 1

Enemy shelled Donetsk region: 3 people killed, several wounded. PHOTO

3 people were killed and 1 wounded as a result of today's shelling in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russians killed two people and damaged two houses in Yablunivka of the Illinivska community. Another person was killed in Kostiantynivka.

A resident of Pokrovsk was injured when an outbuilding was damaged by an FPV drone.

Read more: Emergency rescue operations continue in Kharkiv: 6 employees may be under rubble of enterprise

"In addition, we managed to establish information about a resident of Rubtsi of the Lyman community who died the day before," Filashkin said.

Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region

Author: 

shoot out (13593) Donetska region (3919) Pokrovsk (418) Kramatorskyy district (297) Pokrovskyy district (523) Yablunivka (7) Kostyantynivka (221)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 