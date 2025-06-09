Alabama Senator Thomas Tuberville has harshly criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "Pavutyna" Operation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Hill.

Tuberville stressed that "both sides" are responsible for the war in Ukraine and expressed doubts about Ukraine's ability to win the war.

"There is no doubt, because he cannot win this war on his own. He knows he’s losing," Tuberville said.

Therefore, according to the Republican senator, the Ukrainian president is trying to draw NATO into an armed confrontation. Commenting on the recent SSU special operation called "Pavutyna", which resulted in Ukrainian drones striking Russian strategic aircraft, the senator also stressed that "both sides are at fault" and called for an end to the war.

"They drove trucks 2,000 miles into Russia. They had drones that were covered up in the backs of these trucks. They got close to the targets, opened up these trucks, the drones flew out and destroyed somewhere around 40 major airplanes that Russia uses in their nuclear arsenal. It was devastating. Then again, both sides are at fault. Let’s get this thing over with. And President Trump is the one who can get this done," the politician said.

In addition, Tuberville called Zelenskyy a "dictator" who allegedly creates "all sorts of problems" for his own country. He also claimed that part of the financial aid to Ukraine had gone "missing".

"We’ve got a lot of money that’s been missing. No telling where it’s gone. I think both of these [nations] have lost close to 500,000 to 700,000 people. It’s devastating to the world," he stated.

