Significant increase in enemy activity was observed in south - Defence Forces

Yesterday, in the southern sector, the enemy increased the number of kamikaze drone strikes and intensified artillery attacks. There was also a significant increase in the use of unguided aerial missiles (NARs).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

Hostilities

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 19 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Bahatyr, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Novopil, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Voskresenka and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipillia sector, the enemy made four attempts to advance near Malynivka yesterday.

In the Orikhivsk sector, our defenders successfully repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of Novoandriivka and Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy tried twice to approach the fortifications of our defenders without success.

Strikes by the enemy

Yesterday, 340 hostile shellings were recorded, using over 1700 rounds of ammunition.

Over the past day, the occupiers carried out more than 720 strikes with kamikaze drones of various modifications and launched 390 UAV drops using 510 rounds of ammunition.

The "Tavria" OSGT destroyed 8 "Shahed" UAVs.

In the southern sector, the enemy carried out 10 air strikes using 14 KABs over the past day. In addition, enemy assault and army aviation attacked Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions' settlements adjacent to the frontline with 122 NARs.

The frontline communities of Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered from artillery shellings and FPV strikes. A total of 27 shellings were recorded in 11 settlements.

Four people were injured in Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression. A 23-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district.

Enemy losses per day

Ukrainian defence forces in the south of Ukraine continue to hit the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to:

95 occupiers;

8 artillery systems;

14 cars and armoured vehicles;

10 UAVs ("Orlan", "Zala", "Supercam");

2 electronic warfare stations;

15 motorcycles;

2 boats;

5 communication antennas, 6 UAV control antennas and 1 communication antenna;

1 fuel and lubricants storage facility.

Destroyed:

64 shelters;

2 field storage points for ammunition;

4 observation points.

