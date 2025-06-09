Selects targets using AI: DIU publishes data on new Russian V2U strike UAV. PHOTO

Ukrainian intelligence has released data on the design, electronic base and sources of supply of a new Russian V2U attack drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

This UAV is being used by the Russians in the Sumy sector.





Its feature is the ability to autonomously search and select targets using artificial intelligence. The computing system is based on the Chinese minicomputer Leetop A203, which uses a high-speed assembly based on NVIDIA Jetson Orin as its central processor.

Read more: Ukrainian drones hit and destroyed more than 89,000 Russian targets in May, - Syrskyi

"The V2U is equipped with only one GPS module, which probably indicates that the Russians refuse to use satellite navigation due to the operation of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. It is likely that they use 'computer vision' navigation - the drone compares the camera image with pre-loaded photos of the area.

It also provides the ability to control in FPV format via LTE connection. A Microdrive Tandem-4GS-OEM-11 modem router was installed, which works with a SIM card of a Ukrainian mobile operator. Despite the Russian marking, the modem's element base is of Chinese origin," the intelligence officers explained.

The UAV consists mainly of Chinese-made components: an engine, GPS module, servos, solid-state drive, rangefinder, speed controllers, and batteries. In addition, a Japanese Sony light-sensitive sensor, an electromagnetic relay from the Irish company Te Connectivity, and the aforementioned American Jetson Orin module are installed.

Watch more: Drones attacked Cheboksary: powerful explosions were heard, fire broke out. VIDEO