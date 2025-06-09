ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12648 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps Update of DeepState map
2 626 14

Russia has occupied Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region and is advancing near Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka and Uspenivka, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has occupied Novooleksandrivka and advanced near Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka and Uspenivka," they said.

Read more: Russians have created "enclave" in Kindrashivka, Kupiansk district - DeepState

Russians have occupied Novooleksandrivka. What is known

Author: 

Donetska region (3924) military actions (2443) Pokrovskyy district (526) Novooleksandrivka (5) Uspenivka (24) Kotlyarivka (6) Novoserhiyivka (1) DeepState (139)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 