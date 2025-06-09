Russia has occupied Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region and is advancing near Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka and Uspenivka, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy has occupied Novooleksandrivka and advanced near Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka and Uspenivka," they said.
