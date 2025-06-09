The father of American billionaire Elon Musk, Errol Musk, said that they tried to dissuade him from visiting Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Russian propaganda media reported this.

Thus, he stated that he would like to learn leadership skills from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"I think he (Putin - Ed.) is a very impressive and resilient person, he's proven it," Musk said.

"The perception of Russia by the press in the United States is that it's a very bad place with terrible people who will kill you if you come here. It's complete nonsense," Musk added.

Earlier it was reported that Errol Musk arrived in Russia to take part in the Future Forum 2050 in Moscow.

