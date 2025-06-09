Sikorski: Poland will not abandon support for Ukraine despite change of president

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski assured that the change of president in the country would not affect Warsaw's support for Ukraine and its pro-European course.

He said this in a comment to Politico, Censor.NET reports.

Sikorski stressed that despite the victory of opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki in the presidential election, Poland will remain consistent in geopolitical issues. "President Nawrocki represents (the Law and Justice party) in the Polish political camp, and I remind you that most of the defense contracts we are currently financing were signed under the previous government, so I expect him to support defense," he said.

The foreign minister also emphasized that Nawrocki shares the national consensus on the need to deter Russia. According to Sikorski, the newly elected president has the potential to facilitate contacts with leaders close to Poland, including Donald Trump and Viktor Orban.

"If Navrotsky is able to convince Viktor Orban that Ukraine should be supported, that these vetoes (on Kyiv's accession to the EU) should be canceled, that Ukraine should be integrated into the West, we will be very happy and support the newly elected president in this matter," the minister concluded.

