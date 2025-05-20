Russia and Ukraine resumed direct negotiations, taking first step towards peace - Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held telephone conversations with his German and Polish counterparts Johann Wadephul and Radoslaw Sikorski to discuss the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In a conversation with the German Foreign Minister, Wang Yi exchanged "views on the Ukrainian crisis".

"China has been committed to promoting peace talks and supports reaching a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement through direct dialogues," the statement says.

Wadephul expressed the hope that China will exert its influence to facilitate a ceasefire and an early end to the war.

In a conversation with Sikorski, Wang Yi noted that China expects all parties to continue to demonstrate their willingness to resolve the "crisis" through political means.

"China has consistently committed to facilitating talks for peace, and has never given up efforts for peace, including establishing the Group of Friends for Peace with Global South countries. Recently, Russia and Ukraine resumed direct negotiations. Despite their different positions, the two countries have taken the first step towards peace," the statement says.

