Trump says he is ready to travel to China to meet with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump has expressed his readiness to travel to China to meet with President Xi Jinping to discuss foreign policy and economic issues.

He said this in an interview with Fox News, Bloomberg quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

"I would certainly do it," Trump said when asked if he wanted to go to China to discuss with Xi.

At the same time, the American president added that the relationship between Washington and Beijing is "important."

During his second term, the US president has repeatedly expressed a desire to talk to the Chinese leader.

Earlier this week, he predicted that they might talk on the phone after their deputies agreed to a temporary truce in the trade war, which was triggered by Trump's imposition of steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

As reported, on April 2, President Donald Trump announced the introduction of 10% tariffs on all imports of goods to the United States. Additional tariffs were imposed on 74 countries and the EU, with which the US has a negative trade balance.

In particular, duties for China initially amounted to 34%. In response, China mirrored the introduction of new higher duties by the administration of US President Donald Trump by setting tariffs on all US imports at 34%. China was one of the few countries that immediately mirrored Trump's tariffs.

On April 9 , Trump announced a 90-day pause in raising duties for most countries, but continued to raise tariffs on Chinese goods. As a result, the US duty rate on Chinese imports is currently 145%.

