There are no winners in trade wars, - Xi Jinping

Chinese leader Xi Jinping opposes customs and trade wars, as they only lead to isolation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Axios.

"There are no winners in customs and trade wars," Xi Jinping said in Beijing on Tuesday at a forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

According to him, harassment or hegemony only leads to self-isolation.

In addition, he emphasized that "only through unity and cooperation can countries protect global peace and stability, as well as promote global development and prosperity."

Earlier, Trump announced a possible conversation with Xi Jinping after the "reset" of relations.