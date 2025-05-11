1 171 22
US, China hold second round of trade war talks in Geneva - Reuters
On Sunday, May 11, negotiations between the United States and China resumed in Geneva to resolve the trade war.
This was reported by Reuters, citing sources familiar with the situation, Censor.NET reported.
"Senior U.S. and Chinese officials met again in Geneva on Sunday to resume weekend talks aimed at cooling a trade war that threatens to seriously damage the global economy," the agency writes.
It is noted that the delegations are holding talks at the closed villa of the UN ambassador.
As a reminder, on Saturday, May 10, the United States and China began ministerial-level talks in Geneva to resolve the trade war.
