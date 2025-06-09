Trump’s executive order banning citizens from 12 countries from entering United States has come into force

On June 9, US President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens of 12 countries and a partial ban on citizens of seven other countries came into effect. Most of them are citizens from Africa and the Middle East.

This is reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.

The new proclamation, which Trump signed last week, "completely" restricts entry to the United States for citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

The entry of citizens of Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela will be partially restricted.

Earlier, the American leader said that more countries could be added to the list, as "threats are emerging around the world."

It is noted that unlike the first travel ban imposed by Trump during his first presidential term in 2017, which initially targeted citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and was criticized as an unconstitutional "Muslim ban," the new ban is broader, and legal experts have said they expect it to withstand legal challenges.

See more: Protests in Los Angeles: Trump sends troops, governor declares sovereignty violation. PHOTOS

The newspaper writes that the new ban does not cancel visas already issued to citizens of the countries on the above list, but new applications will be rejected "if the applicant does not meet the narrow criteria for exemption from the ban."

Travelers with previously issued visas should still be able to enter the United States even after the ban has gone into effect.

In a video posted on social media on Wednesday, Trump said that citizens of the countries on the ban list pose a "terrorism-related" and "public safety" risk, as well as a risk of overstaying their visas. He also noted that some of these countries have "flawed" vetting and screening systems or have "historically refused" to accept their citizens back.