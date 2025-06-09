Protests in Los Angeles: Trump sends troops, governor declares sovereignty violation. PHOTOS

US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles, where protests continue over large-scale immigration raids across the region.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports this.

Thus, the US leader ordered to send 2,000 soldiers to the area "for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defense", the White House said.

The US President promised to send everything necessary to California.

"We will deploy troops everywhere, we will not allow this to happen to our country," the US leader said, noting that he considers what happened in Los Angeles on Saturday to be a "riot".

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he had not been consulted on the decision to send National Guard troops. He condemned Trump's decision and said he had exceeded his authority.

"The federal government is sowing chaos to have an excuse to escalate. This is not how a civilised country behaves," he said.

At the same time, the command stated that the National Guard is focused on "the safety and protection of federal property and personnel."

Governor Newsom sent a letter to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and called on the Pentagon to revoke the decision to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles and return control of the state troops to the state.

In his address, he said that it is up to him as the head of the region to decide whether to ask the federal government for help if the situation does not involve a foreign invasion or uprisings that threaten state power.

According to him, the deployment of troops threatens to "seriously aggravate the situation".

"We did not have a problem until Trump got involved. It's a serious breach of state sovereignty - infaming tensions while pulling resources from where they're actually needed," he said.

