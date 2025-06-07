Vance says Musk is making "huge mistake" by going after Trump on social media

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance believes that billionaire Elon Musk is making a "huge mistake" by pursuing President Donald Trump on social media.

He said this on the podcast "This Past Weekend with Theo Von," Censor.NET reports.

"The president doesn't think he needs to be in a blood feud with Elon Musk, and I actually think that if Elon would calm down a little bit, everything would be fine," the politician said.

Vance also expressed hope that Musk and Trump will be able to find a common language after the recent dispute. The vice president also hopes that Musk will return to Trump's team.

The conflict between Musk and Trump

As a reminder, a conflict has broken out between billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. They exchanged mutual accusations.

For example, Trump said he was "very disappointed" with Musk, who criticized the massive tax and spending bill.

Musk said that it was thanks to his support that Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

And then he launched a poll on his X account to create a new party in the United States.

Musk said that US President Donald Trump was involved in the Epstein files.

Trump said that Elon Musk has lost his mind.