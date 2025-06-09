Ambassador Brodskyi: Israel transferred Patriot systems to Ukraine

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodskyi said that Israel was in fact transferring weapons to Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about Patriot systems that were previously in service in Israel.

The diplomat said this in an interview with Marichka Dovbenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Patriot systems that we once received from the United States are now in Ukraine. These are Israeli systems that were in service in Israel in the early 90s. We agreed to transfer them to Ukraine. And, unfortunately, there was not much talk about this. But when they say that Israel did not help militarily, this is not true. This is not true," Brodskyi said.

According to the ambassador, he has always tried to maintain an open dialog with his colleagues about the war in Ukraine, although he has been repeatedly criticized in Israel for being too sympathetic to Ukraine.

He also expressed hope that peace would come to Ukraine before the end of his diplomatic mission.

