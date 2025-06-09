Russian FPV drones not reaching Sumy – RMA

Russian FPV drones currently do not reach the city of Sumy. However, it is known that long-range multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) do.

This was stated by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

"Fortunately, FPV drones do not reach Sumy. We’ve observed their use near the line of contact, but not further. On June 3, the city was hit by long-range MLRS, resulting in five civilian deaths," he said.

According to Hryhorov, 107 million hryvnias have been allocated from the regional budget for the defense of Sumy region.

"We will deploy more mobile fire groups. Anti-drone protection for road traffic is already being implemented — the work is underway and necessary equipment is being procured," head of RMA added.

