There are no grounds for evacuation from Sumy, - RMA

There are currently no grounds for evacuation from the city of Sumy.

This was stated by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, the official noted that the situation on the border of Sumy region is tense, but is under the control of the Defense Forces.

"Recently, emotional statements about the security situation in the region have been circulating in the media and telegram channels. I urge you to rely exclusively on official sources," Hryhorov said.

He added that civilians continue to evacuate from the border areas that are systematically shelled.

"Almost 900 people have moved to safer areas over the past week. District administrations, rescuers, police, and volunteer organizations are involved in evacuation activities. Transit centers and temporary accommodation centers are operating in the region - we have the resources to receive people," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to the official, the local authorities are in constant coordination with the military command, and all decisions are made in a timely and responsible manner.

"We do not underestimate the threats. But we don't exaggerate either," Hryhorov said.

Earlier, the DeepState project reported that the Russian occupiers were making progress in the Sumy region. In particular, the enemy occupied the village of Loknia, Sumy region.