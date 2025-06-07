Russian troops will soon be able to strike Sumy with FPV drones. Situation in Novomykolaivka-Varahyne-Yablunivka-Yunakivka section is difficul - DeepState. MAP

Kindrativka and Oleksiyivka in the Sumy region are occupied, the enemy has completely occupied these settlements, is amassing infantry there and continues its attempts to move deeper into the territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts of the DeepState project.

"Next on the Katsaps' path is the village of Khotyn, which they set out to occupy and gain a foothold, as well as attempts to get into Mala Korchakivka. In this area, the Muscovites managed to reach a 20-kilometre distance to Sumy, so we can expect FPV drone strikes on the city over time, when the relevant crews are ready and there is no hunting for them from our side," the statement said.

It is also noted that the situation in the Novomykolaivka-Varachyne-Yablunivka-Yunakivka area is difficult. The enemy has come close to these settlements and is trying to occupy them completely and gain a foothold.

"We are recording the damage around Yablunivka, and the Katsaps are also trying to get into Yunakivka, but there is nowhere to hide because they have destroyed everything there. Separate attention should be paid to the area of Lokny, where the enemy is trying to climb east of the village and enter the forests in the direction of Sadky. If the enemy infantry gets there, it will be extremely difficult to drive them out.

The main resource of the Muscovites is the superior number of infantry, which moves like a horde and simply does not end. To this end, the enemy has concentrated significant forces in the area after ousting the DFU units in the Kursk region. A variety of drones serve as fire support, but it is worth noting that both in Sumy and many other areas, the enemy hardly uses equipment, but relies on infantry (often on motorcycles) and drones to knock out logistics and positions," DeepState adds.

