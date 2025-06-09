No US weapons in Taiwan will prevent "reunification" - China’s Defense Ministry

The Chinese government is unhappy that the United States continues to supply arms to Taiwan. Beijing warns the island's authorities that no American weapons can prevent "reunification."

This was stated at a briefing by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Bin, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He commented on the information that the United States is sending Taiwan a new batch of M1A2 Abrams tanks and that Washington plans to increase arms sales to the island over the next four years.

"This is yet another example of how the United States and pro-Taiwan independence forces are violating China's core interests in an attempt to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and exacerbate regional tensions. We are categorically dissatisfied and strongly opposed to this," Jiang said.

He emphasized that the Taiwan issue is the basis of China's key interests and the first red line in China-US relations.

"We call on the US side to stop any military collusion with Taiwan, otherwise it will suffer from playing with fire and do more harm than good," the Chinese defense spokesman said.

According to him, American weapons will not be able to save the lives of the "separatists" (as the current Taiwanese government is called in China, which refuses to accept Beijing's control over the island), and their attempts to enlist the support of foreign countries in their quest for independence are doomed to failure.

"The People's Liberation Army will continue to strengthen its military training and combat readiness, as well as enhance its ability to fight and win. China will take resolute measures to prevent separatist activities and external interference aimed at Taiwan's independence," he added.