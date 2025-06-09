Occupiers attack energy infrastructure in Sumy region with FPV drone, leaving over 20,000 consumers without power

On the afternoon of June 9, Russian forces struck an energy infrastructure facility in the Hlukhiv community, Sumy region, using an FPV drone.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

As a result of the strike, over 20,000 customers in four communities in the Shostka area were left without electricity.

"Critical infrastructure facilities have switched to alternative power sources. Restoration work is underway," he added.

