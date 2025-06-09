ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11526 visitors online
News Shelling of Sumy region
971 4

Occupiers attack energy infrastructure in Sumy region with FPV drone, leaving over 20,000 consumers without power

The enemy attacked Hlukhiv community in Sumy region with a drone

On the afternoon of June 9, Russian forces struck an energy infrastructure facility in the Hlukhiv community, Sumy region, using an FPV drone.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

As a result of the strike, over 20,000 customers in four communities in the Shostka area were left without electricity.

"Critical infrastructure facilities have switched to alternative power sources. Restoration work is underway," he added.

Read more: Russians attack car with drone in Kherson: 74-year-old man wounded

Author: 

shoot out (13610) Sumska region (1245) energy (571) Hlukhiv (18) Shostkynskyy district (30)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 