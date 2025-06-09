US dominance on world stage is thing of past, - Canadian Prime Minister Carney

The period of US dominance on the world stage has come to an end.

This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We stood shoulder to shoulder with the Americans during the Cold War and subsequent decades, when the United States played a dominant role on the world stage. Now this dominance is in the past," Carney said.

According to him, the world is now at a crossroads, and Canada should follow its own path.

"The United States has begun to monetize its hegemony by demanding fees for access to its markets and reducing its relative contribution to our collective security," the Canadian prime minister said. He added that "global trade routes, alliances, energy systems, and even knowledge itself are changing at the same time."

"New world powers are strategically competing with America. A new imperialism is beginning to threaten. The middle powers are competing for interests and attention, realizing that their absence at the negotiating table means their presence on the menu," Carney emphasized.

Read more: Trump offers Canada free "Golden Dome" if it becomes 51st state