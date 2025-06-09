China already has world’s largest navy and is ramping up its nuclear arsenal – Rutte

China already possesses the world’s largest navy and is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

"China is modernizing and expanding its Armed Forces at a staggering pace. It already has the largest naval fleet in the world," Rutte said.

According to NATO projections, China could have up to 435 combat ships by 2030. In addition, Beijing is stepping up efforts to grow its nuclear arsenal. Rutte noted that Chinese authorities aim to increase the number of operational nuclear warheads to over 1,000 by the end of this decade.

"The scale of China’s militarization cannot be ignored," the NATO chief emphasized.

According to Pentagon estimates, as of 2024, China possessed around 600 operational nuclear warheads — more than double the number it had in 2020. The United States and its allies are increasingly concerned over the lack of transparency in China’s nuclear strategy.