New round of trade talks between US and China started in London

On Monday, June 9, the United States and China began a new round of trade talks in London.

This is reported by AFP, DW reports, Censor.NET informs.

The U.S. delegation is headed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and also includes Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamison Greer. China is represented at the talks by Vice Premier He Lifeng.

In a comment to Fox News, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said: "We want to see China and the United States continue to move forward with the agreement made in Geneva."

The talks in London come just days after Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held their first phone call since Trump's re-election as US president.

The publication writes that the key issue at the meeting will be Beijing's supply of rare earth elements, which are crucial for a number of products, including batteries for electric vehicles. In turn, China wants the United States to reconsider immigration restrictions on students, restrictions on access to advanced technologies, including microchips, and to facilitate access to Chinese technology suppliers to consumers in the United States.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced trade talks between the US and China. He wrote on Truth Social that "the meeting should go very well."

We would also like to remind you that in May, the United States and China signed a trade agreement after negotiations in Switzerland. However, on May 30, Trump accused China of violating the agreement on trade relations. Beijing, on the other hand , called the accusations "baseless."