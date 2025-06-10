Russian Tatarstan attacked by drones: plants hit. VIDEO

On the morning of 10 June, residents of Nizhnekamsk and Yelabuga in Tatarstan reported the operation of air defence forces. The region was attacked by drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Tatarstan with drones. The UAVs were seen in Nizhnekamsk and Yelabuga," Russian media reported.

In Nizhnekamsk, explosions occurred near the settlement of Krasny Luch. Prior to that, local authorities introduced the "Carpet" plan at the "Begishevo" International Airport, and flights were delayed for departure and landing.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack drones were flying towards the northern part of the city, where the plants are located.

The Russian telegram channel Baza reported that local authorities commented on the drone attack in Tatarstan. In particular, the mayor of Nizhnekamsk, Radmir Belyaev, reported the alleged destruction of strike drones in the sky over the city.

"All services have worked quickly. The security system has worked. There are no casualties or damage," he said.

According to him, the technological process at local enterprises was not disrupted.

