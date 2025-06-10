Consequences of hostile attack on Odesa: two people killed, nine injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 10 June, Russians once again attacked Odesa with strike drones. According to preliminary information, the enemy used more than 10 UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Two men were killed in the attack. Nine people were injured: five women and three men were wounded, and another resident suffered an acute stress reaction," the statement said.

Residential buildings, a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station, a private medical clinic, a sports complex, a zoo, a railway station building, and the cars of the townspeople were damaged.

"The inspection is ongoing, the full list of destruction and damage is being established. At the scene, prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of Russia's armed aggression," the prosecutor's office said.

