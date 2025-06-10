Moscow expects Kyiv to surrender, - German intelligence chief Kahl
There is no prospect of negotiations between Russia and the West in the near future, as Russia does not seek to achieve peace in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, citing DW, this was stated by the head of the German Federal Intelligence Service Bruno Kahl.
He noted that there are currently no signs that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has somehow changed his mindset and desire to continue the war against Ukraine to the end.
"The latest document that was handed over (by the Russian delegation) in Istanbul is the best proof that in fact we are being asked to surrender and nothing more," Kahl said.
