On 9 June, a grenade exploded in the Radsadiv community of Mykolaiv district, killing a 64-year-old local resident.

This was reported by the police of the Mykolaiv region, Censor.NET informs.

The explosion occurred in the evening on the street near a cafe. As a result of the incident, the deceased's 48-year-old wife and his 37-year-old nephew were injured and hospitalised. Another victim, a 31-year-old man, refused from medical care.

The investigative team, explosives experts, operatives and forensic experts are working at the scene. According to preliminary data, the explosion was classified as a premeditated murder (Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Watch more: Kadyrovite fires grenade launcher in direction of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sudzha, Kursk region. VIDEO