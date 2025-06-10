Grenade explosion in Mykolaiv region: one killed, three wounded
On 9 June, a grenade exploded in the Radsadiv community of Mykolaiv district, killing a 64-year-old local resident.
This was reported by the police of the Mykolaiv region, Censor.NET informs.
The explosion occurred in the evening on the street near a cafe. As a result of the incident, the deceased's 48-year-old wife and his 37-year-old nephew were injured and hospitalised. Another victim, a 31-year-old man, refused from medical care.
The investigative team, explosives experts, operatives and forensic experts are working at the scene. According to preliminary data, the explosion was classified as a premeditated murder (Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.
