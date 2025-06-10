Russia has dramatically improved KN-23 ballistic missiles, now striking with deadly accuracy, - Budanov

Russia has significantly improved North Korea's KN-23 ballistic missiles and now they hit targets with deadly accuracy.

According to Censor.NET this was stated by the head of the DIU Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with The War Zone.

He stressed that the first batch of KN-23 missiles supplied by North Korea to Russia was of extremely poor quality. In particular, according to law enforcement, almost half of them not only deviated from their trajectory but also exploded in midair.

"Since then, they have been dramatically improved thanks to Russian help, now striking with deadly accuracy. Now it’s an absolutely different missile in [terms] of their technical characteristics.

It will for sure bring changes in the military balance in the region between North Korea and South Korea," Budanov noted.

He added that such changes could apply not only to the KN-23 but also to other North Korean ballistic missiles.

