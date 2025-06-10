Ukraine does not mobilise 18-year-olds, so partners do not decide on sanctions, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called mobilisation a problem in any war.

The head of state said this in an interview with the Hungarian edition of Válasz Online, Censor.NET reports.

"Mobilization is a problem in every war. Ukraine is no exception, as we want the war to end. People are getting tired. We can mobilize 27,000 people a month, while the Russians can mobilize 40,000 to 50,000 because their losses are greater. Mobilization is possible in our country because of the state of war. No one else has any experience in how to stop Putin. We were the ones who stopped him," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine did not mobilise 18- to 24-year-olds, but instead offered them a one-year contract.

"I do not believe that we should mobilize people from the age of 18," he stressed.

According to him, among the reasons why Western partners have not made a decision on sanctions is that Ukraine has not mobilised people over the age of 18.

"To be honest, we gave 18- to 24-year-olds the opportunity to show that they can serve (under the contract - Ed.) if our partners want them to. We have now given them that opportunity, in accordance with our legislation. But in the meantime, thousands are fighting on the front lines without adequate weapons," the head of the state added.

