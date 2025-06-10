Zelenskyy is invited to NATO, EU and G7 summits: Foreign Ministry working on bilateral meetings

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an invitation to the NATO, EU and Group of Seven summit, and the Foreign Ministry is working on organising bilateral meetings on the sidelines of these events.

This was announced at a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"The President has an invitation to the NATO, EU and Group of Seven summit. His participation will be decided closer to the event, it all depends on the security situation. Bilateral meetings usually take place at such summits. We are working on this," he said.

According to Tykhyi, the NATO summit requires not only Ukraine's participation but also strong decisions.

"The content of this meeting is important for us as a state. We want the summit to send a signal of strength and unity, including with regard to Ukraine. We are now working to reach these decisions. Ukraine's participation depends on it," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.