Russian strike on Kyiv: woman killed in Obolonskyi district. PHOTOS

Today's Russian attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a woman in the Obolon district.

This was announced by the head of the KCMA Timur Tkachenko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. This is a heavy and painful loss.

russian strikes again hit not military targets, but the lives of ordinary people. This once again shows the true nature of what we are dealing with," he said.

According to the Kyiv prosecutor's office, on 10 June, the Russian armed forces launched a massive air attack on the capital. As a result, 4 people were injured, including a police officer.

In Obolon district, apartments in a multi-storey building and a dozen cars parked nearby were heavily damaged.

A business centre building was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

A residential building was hit in Darnytsia district, damaging cars and the railway line.

In Podilskyi district, drone debris fell near a petrol station.

In Solomianskyi district, a UAV attack damaged a private house and the roof of a 16-storey apartment building.

A food market and a business centre were damaged in Shevchenkivskyi district.



















The aftermath of the enemy's attack on Kyiv is being dealt with, with rescuers and law enforcement officers working on the ground to record another war crime.