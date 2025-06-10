Russia fired 322 drones and missiles. 284 targets destroyed - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 10 June, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 322 air targets.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

What did the Russian Federation attack with?

From 20:00 on 9 June, Russian troops attacked:

315 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following destinations: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia;

2 KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region - the Russian Federation;

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Kursk region - the Russian Federation.

The main area of attack was Kyiv.

Air defence performance

284 enemy aerial attack vehicles were destroyed, 220 were shot down by firepower, and 64 were lost locally:

213 enemy UAVs of Shahed type (other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire, 64 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 11 locations, and downed (wreckage) in 16 locations.

