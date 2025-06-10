Enemy reduced number of attacks in Toretsk, Kramatorsk and Siversk directions, - Luhansk OTG

The occupiers changed their tactics in the area of responsibility of the Luhansk OTG in the Donetsk region. The number of assaults has decreased, but the intensity of artillery shelling and the use of tactical aviation has increased, especially on the Toretsk and Siversk directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a spokesperson for the "Suspilne. News, the spokesperson for the Luhansk OTG Dmytro Zaporozhets said.

"The average daily number of assault operations is currently around 20-21. Compared to April, it has slightly decreased. The enemy is actively using tactical aviation across the entire operational area. Thus, it is trying to destroy any buildings in those small settlements that are on its way. This is especially evident in the Toretsk sector," he said.

At the same time, the occupants are trying to use artillery so that it cannot be destroyed. However, the Defense Forces periodically manage to hit it with fiber-optic drones. However, it is difficult to estimate the number of personnel currently deployed by the Russians.

"There is information that the enemy is actively conducting a rapid recovery of its wounded in order to involve them in the summer offensive campaign as soon as possible and conduct more assault operations, but without a large number of armored vehicles," the military said.

At the same time, the enemy is increasingly using motorized vehicles - buggies, ATVs and motorcycles - for assault operations. The main task of such personnel is to quickly get to the position of the defense forces or to enter small settlements and hold out until the next wave, which can be formed within a day or the deadline is three days.

"That is, if the first wave succeeds, the enemy gains a foothold or at least occupies some buildings or private houses, then the second and third waves are expected. Does he manage to act in this way now? So far, we are destroying such assault actions together with personnel and equipment," noted the spokesman.

Zaporozhets noted that they have managed to stabilize a similar situation in the direction of Yablunivka, where Ukrainian soldiers are using FPV drones and artillery to destroy the enemy.