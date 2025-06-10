Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has promised to take revenge on Ukraine for Operation Spider Web, which resulted in the destruction of 41 Russian military aircraft.

This was written by The Telegraph editor Lisa Khazeldin, Censor.NET reports.

Now it seems that the answer has come. On the night of June 9, Russia launched 499 different types of air attack weapons, she noted.

"Moscow has been increasing the intensity of its attacks on Ukraine for several weeks now, setting new records for the number of drones launched over several consecutive weekends. But Operation Spider Web seems to have provoked an escalation in Russian bombing," Khazeldin explained.

Despite all of Putin's statements that he is ready to talk to Trump about ending the war in Ukraine, the actions of the Russian army indicate the opposite.

According to the author, last month, while the delegations of Ukraine and Russia were meeting in Istanbul to discuss ending the war, the Russian army was gaining territory twice as fast as in April.

"Frankly, despite Operation Web, Putin has the upper hand in the war, and as long as he is willing to sacrifice more and more Russians at the front, he will probably continue to have it. At this point, he simply has no incentive to come to the table and seriously negotiate an end to the war - with Trump, Zelenskyy, or anyone else. To think otherwise is simply nonsense," she concluded.