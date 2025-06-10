Unidentified persons call relatives of our prisoners and urge them to appeal to international organizations and White House - Coordination Center

Another wave of calls to relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war has been recorded. Unidentified persons introducing themselves as "representatives of the Russian authorities responsible for the exchange" are trying to exert pressure and manipulate the trust of the relatives of our defenders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

As noted, unknown persons are encouraging people to send mass emails to state and international institutions, send evidence (photos/screenshots of letters) in private messages, and distribute these "instructions" in chats of families of missing persons.

For "convenience", they provide an indicative test of appeals and a list of institutions that should allegedly be contacted:

- Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War;

- National Information Bureau;

- International Committee of the Red Cross;

- Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR);

- US Presidential Administration (White House).

"These actions have nothing to do with the official mechanisms of prisoner of war exchange. This is another information and psychological operation of the aggressor aimed at sowing panic, destabilizing society and discrediting state authorities," the statement said.

The Coordination Center urges in such cases not to trust such phone callers, but to immediately contact law enforcement agencies and the Coordination Center.