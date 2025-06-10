Kursk buffer zone: Russian troops preserved their lives by surrendering. One of them – grenade launcher assistant and rifleman Vladislav Chernyshev.

As reported by Censor.NET, he told about his path from debtor for utility services to prisoner of war in an interview with the "Butusov Plus" channel.

According to the Russian soldier, his combat training lasted 12 days at one of the training centers. Three of those days were spent on kitchen duty, preparing food either for Russian troops or for their North Korean "comrades." Before surrendering, Chernyshev had fought for four days in the Kursk region.

