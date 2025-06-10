ENG
Destruction of Russian convoy of four armoured vehicles during attempted mechanised assault. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Force of Freedom" battalion of the 4th "Rubizh" National Guard Brigade repelled a mechanised assault and destroyed a Russian army convoy of four armoured vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat operations by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Vivid footage of the repulsion of a mechanised assault of a Russian armoured column by soldiers of the 'Force of Freedom' battalion of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard 'Rubizh'," the commentary to the video reads.

