Destruction of Russian convoy of four armoured vehicles during attempted mechanised assault. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Force of Freedom" battalion of the 4th "Rubizh" National Guard Brigade repelled a mechanised assault and destroyed a Russian army convoy of four armoured vehicles.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat operations by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"Vivid footage of the repulsion of a mechanised assault of a Russian armoured column by soldiers of the 'Force of Freedom' battalion of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard 'Rubizh'," the commentary to the video reads.
