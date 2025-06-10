Ukrainian operators lured Russian assault troops into ambush set by fighters of 66th SMB in Lyman direction. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle operators lured Russian assault troops directly into the ambush of the soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade of Prince Mstyslav the Brave.

The video was shared by our defenders on their social media accounts, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, aerial reconnaissance men of the 3rd Mechanised Battalion tracked down an enemy assault group that hid in the thick "greenery", while their comrades ambushed the Russians.

"A few well-aimed payload drops and panic ensued. The occupiers had to leave their hiding place and come out to the road. The infantrymen of the 66th Brigade were waiting for them there! In the era of drones and high technology, the main force on the battlefield is still the infantry. But the worst thing for the enemy is when drones and infantry work together," reads the description to the footage.

