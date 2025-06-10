ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9936 visitors online
News Shelling of Kharkiv region Shelling of Kupiansk
513 0

Russia dropped FAB on Kupiansk. One man killed and several wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked Kupiansk and the village of Vilkhuvatka, killing a man and injuring three people.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

For example, the enemy dropped a FAB-500 aerial bomb on Kupyansk. More than 30 private houses were damaged. A 70-year-old man died as a result of the strike. Two civilians aged 68 and 38 were injured.

"In the village of Vilkhuvatka, a man was injured by an FPV drone strike. He was taken to a medical facility," law enforcement added.

See more: Russians strike Kupiansk, injuring man and damaging residential buildings. PHOTO

Russia strikes Kupiansk'янську. Загинув чоловік
Russia strikes Kupiansk'янську. Загинув чоловік
Russia strikes Kupiansk'янську. Загинув чоловік
Russia strikes Kupiansk'янську. Загинув чоловік
Russia strikes Kupiansk'янську. Загинув чоловік

Author: 

shoot out (13631) Kharkivska region (690) Kup’yanskyy district (184) Kup’yansk (424) Vilkhuvatka (2)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 