Russia dropped FAB on Kupiansk. One man killed and several wounded. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces attacked Kupiansk and the village of Vilkhuvatka, killing a man and injuring three people.
This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.
For example, the enemy dropped a FAB-500 aerial bomb on Kupyansk. More than 30 private houses were damaged. A 70-year-old man died as a result of the strike. Two civilians aged 68 and 38 were injured.
"In the village of Vilkhuvatka, a man was injured by an FPV drone strike. He was taken to a medical facility," law enforcement added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password