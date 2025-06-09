Russians strike Kupiansk, injuring man and damaging residential buildings. PHOTO
On Monday, 9 June, Russian occupiers attacked Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. A man was injured.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
At around 2:35 p.m., the Russian army also attacked the town of Kupiansk. A 72-year-old man was wounded. Houses in the town were damaged.
Also, at around 11:00 a.m., the occupiers shelled the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi with artillery. Private households were burning, with no casualties.
Pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the commission of war crimes by Russians (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
