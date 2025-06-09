Russia drop munition from UAV on Nikopol. Man was killed
Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region from a drone.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"A 58-year-old man died in Nikopol. His life was cut short by an enemy attack when the aggressor dropped a munition from a UAV on the city," the statement said.
