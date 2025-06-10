123 combat engagements recorded along frontline, most intense - in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m., a total of 123 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling in the north

Russian artillery strikes targeted areas near several settlements, including Hremiach, Arkhypivka, Karpovychi, and Zarychchia in Chernihiv region; Mariine, Oleksandrivka, Bratenytsia, Novovasylivka, Ulanove, Turia, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropilske, Buniakyne, Vysoke, and Popivka in Sumy region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault toward Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions 10 times near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Zelenyi Hai. As of now, fighting is ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, 16 combat engagements started today, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the direction of Hrekivka, Nadiia, Karpivka, Hrekivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out 9 attacks today, eight of which Ukrainian troops have already successfully stopped. Occupiers' units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and near Verkhnokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks. Russian forces carried out offensive actions, attempting to advance toward Bila Hora. Another combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Defense Forces have already successfully repelled five enemy attacks. In total, the enemy attempted to advance ten times near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy initiated 27 engagements of varying intensity near the settlements of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Orikhove, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka, and Kostiantynopil. Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks, and fighting is ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 18 enemy assaults near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Odradne, Komar, Vesele, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and Burlatske. Six enemy assaults are still in progress.

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements are ongoing near Malynivka. One enemy attack has already been repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out five attacks today near Stepove and toward Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. All of them were stopped by Ukrainian defenders.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the aggressor launched three unsuccessful attacks toward Ukrainian positions.

Hostilities in the Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In addition, the enemy carried out 13 airstrikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 92 artillery attacks, including three using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

There were no significant changes in the situation along the remaining directions.