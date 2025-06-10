ENG
Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions: Artek in occupied Crimea is on list

New NSDC sanctions. What restrictions did Zelenskyy introduce?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on a number of individuals and legal entities.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidential Administration, Censor.NET reports.

The list includes, in particular:

  • Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution "International Children's Center "Artek";
  • All-Russian public and state movement of children and youth "Movement of the First";
  • Kherson Regional Branch of the All-Russian Public-State Movement of Children and Youth "Movement of the First";
  • Autonomous non-profit organization "Center for Humanitarian and Cultural Initiatives "Rassvet";
  • Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education "Melitopol State University";
  • All-Russian public and state educational organization "Russian Society "Knowledge";
  • Regional Branch of the All-Russian Public and State Organization "Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Air Force and Navy of Russia of Sevastopol";
  • Autonomous non-profit organization of additional professional education "Maritime Innovation Center of the Regional Branch of the All-Russian Public and State Organization "Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia of Sevastopol";
  • All-Russian public organization of marines "Typhoon".

Sanctions were also imposed on 48 individuals.

