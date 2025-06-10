Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions: Artek in occupied Crimea is on list

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on a number of individuals and legal entities.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidential Administration, Censor.NET reports.

The list includes, in particular:

Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution "International Children's Center "Artek";

All-Russian public and state movement of children and youth "Movement of the First";

Kherson Regional Branch of the All-Russian Public-State Movement of Children and Youth "Movement of the First";

Autonomous non-profit organization "Center for Humanitarian and Cultural Initiatives "Rassvet";

Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education "Melitopol State University";

All-Russian public and state educational organization "Russian Society "Knowledge";

Regional Branch of the All-Russian Public and State Organization "Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Air Force and Navy of Russia of Sevastopol";

Autonomous non-profit organization of additional professional education "Maritime Innovation Center of the Regional Branch of the All-Russian Public and State Organization "Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia of Sevastopol";

All-Russian public organization of marines "Typhoon".

Sanctions were also imposed on 48 individuals.