1 109 23
Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions: Artek in occupied Crimea is on list
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on a number of individuals and legal entities.
The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidential Administration, Censor.NET reports.
The list includes, in particular:
- Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution "International Children's Center "Artek";
- All-Russian public and state movement of children and youth "Movement of the First";
- Kherson Regional Branch of the All-Russian Public-State Movement of Children and Youth "Movement of the First";
- Autonomous non-profit organization "Center for Humanitarian and Cultural Initiatives "Rassvet";
- Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education "Melitopol State University";
- All-Russian public and state educational organization "Russian Society "Knowledge";
- Regional Branch of the All-Russian Public and State Organization "Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Air Force and Navy of Russia of Sevastopol";
- Autonomous non-profit organization of additional professional education "Maritime Innovation Center of the Regional Branch of the All-Russian Public and State Organization "Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia of Sevastopol";
- All-Russian public organization of marines "Typhoon".
Sanctions were also imposed on 48 individuals.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password