Russian occupants have taken more than a hundred graduates from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the so-called "university changes" for the purpose of further assimilation of talented children.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy organized the removal of more than a hundred graduates and high school students from the seized schools to special events where teenagers will be presented with Russian higher education institutions, which they can enter without passing exams.

The occupiers emphasize that the theme of this year's changes will be "World War II." At the same time, it is worth noting that over the past 25 years, the theme of all propaganda events in Russia has remained unchanged.

Cennt notes that Russia is the only country in the world that promises its population a return to the past in the future so that citizens do not think about the present.

