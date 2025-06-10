ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9936 visitors online
News Evacuation
824 2

Mandatory evacuation announced for 7 settlements in Kharkiv region

Mandatory evacuation in Kharkiv region. What is known

Mandatory evacuation of civilians has been announced for seven settlements in the Shevchenkove community of the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

"In connection with the intensified hostile shelling of Kupiansk district, a decision was made on the mandatory evacuation of the population from 7 settlements of the Shevchenkivska community. These are the villages: Baranivka, Berezivka, Novomykolayivka, Spodobivka, Starovirivka, Duvanka, and Fedorivka," the statement said.

The head of the region noted that over the past 2 months, two people were killed and five were injured, including a 16-year-old boy, as a result of shelling of the community with GABs, MLRS and UAVs. 87 private and 27 apartment buildings were damaged.

Read more: There are no grounds for evacuation from Sumy, - RMA

Author: 

evacuation (561) Kharkivska region (690)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 