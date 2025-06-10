Mandatory evacuation announced for 7 settlements in Kharkiv region

Mandatory evacuation of civilians has been announced for seven settlements in the Shevchenkove community of the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

"In connection with the intensified hostile shelling of Kupiansk district, a decision was made on the mandatory evacuation of the population from 7 settlements of the Shevchenkivska community. These are the villages: Baranivka, Berezivka, Novomykolayivka, Spodobivka, Starovirivka, Duvanka, and Fedorivka," the statement said.

The head of the region noted that over the past 2 months, two people were killed and five were injured, including a 16-year-old boy, as a result of shelling of the community with GABs, MLRS and UAVs. 87 private and 27 apartment buildings were damaged.

