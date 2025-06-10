Kyiv city budget to boost support for Armed Forces of Ukraine by ₴2 billion – Klytschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko has instructed that an additional ₴2 billion be included in the city budget to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, at today’s session, the Kyiv City Council approved the allocation of ₴500 million for the needs of Ukrainian defenders — funds that were previously earmarked at the Council’s last meeting.

Klytschko announced this via his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"The project includes the allocation of ₴500 million from the city budget, which we approved under the ‘Defender of Kyiv’ program during the previous session. I have also instructed the executive body to prepare amendments to the program to further increase funding for the Security and Defense Forces. Specifically, to allocate an additional ₴2 billion from the capital’s community to support our defenders," Klitschko stated.

The mayor noted that the document is already in its final drafting stage and will soon be submitted to the Council for discussion and approval.

See more: Support centers urgently deployed in Kyiv for those affected by Russian strikes – Klitschko. PHOTOS

At today’s session, the Kyiv City Council also approved amendments to the capital’s Economic and Social Development Program and budget, which include:

funding for the construction and outfitting of protective structures;

preparations for the upcoming heating season and the new academic year;

financing for the renovation and construction of transportation infrastructure, including the metro line to Vynohradar;

procurement of rolling stock for municipal public transport;

capital repairs of departments in Kyiv hospitals and the purchase of medical equipment.

Earlier, Vitalii Klytschko reported that since the beginning of the year, the capital’s community has allocated ₴6 billion to support the Armed Forces. These funds have been used to supply military units with over 16,000 drones of various types, more than 100 electronic warfare systems, vehicles, and other essential equipment.