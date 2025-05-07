Emergency response headquarters deployed in Kyiv to support victims of Russian strikes – Klitschko. PHOTOS

In the morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko visited the residents of the houses affected by another Russian attack on Kyiv. He talked to people and inspected the work of the strike response headquarters that were quickly deployed.

According to Censor.NET, Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel.

"A house in Sviatoshynskyi district was damaged. To help the residents, strike response headquarters was quickly set up in secondary school No. 235 named after Viacheslav Chornovil at the following address: 1-B Kiltseva Road. A damaged house in Shevchenkivskyi district. To help the residents of the damaged house, a support headquarters was promptly deployed at 40 Tabirna Street, in the premises of the utility company "Shkoliaryk", - Vitali Klitschko informed.













The mayor of Kyiv also informed what help Kyiv residents can get at the headquarters.

"At the headquarters, you can apply for a one-time financial assistance from the city in the amount of UAH 10,000, apply for compensation of UAH 40,000 for rent, which is also provided by the capital. You can also get advice on the state programme eVidnovlennia," said Klitschko.











Information on the liquidation of consequences of the strike on Kyiv and assistance to the victims is being updated on the Kyiv City State Administration website.

Attack on Kyiv on the night of 7 May 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that rescuers had eliminated the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv.

As a reminder, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv: 2 people were killed, 4 children were among the injured, there were destructions and fires. According to the KCMA, the enemy attacked Kyiv with a ballistic missile and 28 Shaheds.