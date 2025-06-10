ENG
Victory in defense requires planning. Our fortifications do not meet demands of modern warfare – Butusov

Yuriy Butusov

The enemy is just 600 meters away from the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region, that is, from central Ukraine.

Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Instead of systemic solutions, as always, they’re scrambling to find whichever infantry unit is available to plug the gap, hoping they can hold out for a few days," he emphasized.

He stressed the need to begin construction, 25 kilometers behind the current front line, of a real, modern line of defense: one that protects primarily against drones and motorized assaults, with forward positions concealed in tree lines, and with protected and camouflaged logistics routes.

"Hundreds of so-called strongpoints dug into the fields, fitted with concrete bunkers, are not defensive positions at all—they’re merely costly photo-op props that our troops don’t even occupy and that sometimes hinder our own defense. Our strongpoints, built out in open fields, follow fortification standards dating back to about 1915, the first half of World War I, and fail to meet even 20th-century requirements, let alone the realities of modern drone warfare and precision-guided munitions. Victory in defense requires planning," Butusov stressed.

Author: 

Yurii Butusov (1232) Dnipropetrovska region (1461) war in Ukraine (2961)
